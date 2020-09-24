Metal wires of carbon complete toolbox for carbon-based computers

Articles

Thursday, 24 September 2020

Carbon-based computers have the potential to be a lot faster and much more energy efficient than silicon-based computers, but 2D graphene and carbon nanotubes have proved challenging to turn into the elements needed to construct transistor circuits. Graphene nanoribbons can overcome these limitations, but to date scientists have been made only semiconductors and insulators, not the metallic wires to connect them. UC Berkeley scientists have now achieved the goal of a metallic graphene nanoribbon.

