Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 25 September 2020 15:36 Hits: 5

In the United States, individual state laws barring 18- to 20-year-olds from buying or possessing a handgun make little difference in the rate of homicides involving a gun by people in that age group, a new study has found.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/09/200925113628.htm