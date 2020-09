Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 22 September 2020

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on Tuesday diminished studies linking a widely-used pesticide associated with brain damage in children, a move that could enable years of continued use of controversial chlorpyrifos.In a Tuesday risk...

