For Immediate Release No. 20-OPA-015

EPA begins lead contaminated soil cleanup at residential properties in Lyons

CHICAGO (Sept. 25, 2020) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), has begun removing lead contaminated soil at residential properties in Lyons, between 45th Street to the north, Fisherman’s Terrace to the east, 47th Street to the south, and Amelia Avenue on the western edge. These properties are in the vicinity of the former Taracorp Industries Soil site, 7753 West 47th Street, in McCook.

EPA anticipates it will clean up to 61 properties through 2022. At the designated properties, EPA will remove lead contaminated soil, replace excavated soil with clean soil, and seed or resod. Residents may observe EPA personnel performing these or related operations.

Taracorp Industries facility was a secondary lead smelter that operated from 1979 through 1983. The remaining property then went through multiple owners. In November 2017, Illinois EPA referred the site to EPA due to elevated lead levels. In June 2018, EPA began sampling, which continued through November 2019.

For more information: https://response.epa.gov/TaracorpIndustriesSoils

