The Power of Our Voices and Our Votes: Moms Make News September 11 – September 25, 2020

Category: Environment Hits: 5
Written by Sasha TenenbaumStephanie BadSoldier Snow and Moms Clean Air Force staff and members make news throughout the country!
At Moms Clean Air Force, we know media matters. It’s why we are passionate about sharing news coverage of our staff and volunteers. We also know that what is reported and how well it is reported also matters. With the upcoming Presidential debates, our members are demanding that moderators in each debate address climate change, and so can you. Our co-founder and Senior Director Dominique Browning recently shared her top debate question with the New York Times: “What is your in order to protect the long-term stability of our economy?” Moms want answers. And we know that our voices – and votes – have power.
A MESKWAKI MOM IN IOWA SPEAKS OUT ABOUT CLIMATE CHANGE
Much of Iowa is still reeling from the Derecho storm that swept across the Midwest in August. For Stephanie BadSoldier Snow (pictured above), a Moms Clean Air Force member living in Central Iowa with her two teenage children, the severe weather event’s magnitude is charged with meaning. In her powerful op-ed in the Des Moines Register, Stephanie, who is Native American and a Meskwaki community member, shares her perspective on all that her community lost in the storm and what her ancestors have to teach her about resilience. She writes, “Without immediate action to address the root causes of climate change — carbon pollution from burning fossil fuels — our communities will face increasingly frequent and severe weather events, causing the kind of disruption, death, and damage that swept across our lands in August. That’s why we need Iowa’s leaders to make solving climate change a priority.” Recalling her beloved great-grandmother, Stephanie asks her leaders to address the climate crisis with the same focus on sustaining life: “The Meskwaki deeply love this land. In order to honor this rich history, and to prevent the kind of suffering caused by the derecho in the future, it’s time for our leaders to take a lesson from my great-grandmother. I am looking to our state representatives, especially Congresswomen Cindy Axne and Abby Finkenauer, to become fearless climate champions for Iowa.”
“WE ARE MILLIONS OF LATINOS WITH THE POWER TO VOTE”
Noticias Telemundoprofiled (in Spanish) Columba Sainz, our Arizona field organizer, for a look at what it is like to balance parenting and climate activism amid both a global pandemic and rising temperatures in her home state. As a Latina mother of three, Columba explains that her work with Ecomadres “helping other mothers fight for the well-being of their families” is a source of pride. In Phoenix, where Columba lives with her family, she says too many Latino families are fighting incredible odds just to stay healthy: “Here in Arizona, in the midst of a pandemic and extreme temperatures, there are families who have to choose between using the air conditioning, paying the rent, or buying food. We call this environmental injustice, because no one should make these decisions at a time when there is no work and there are wildfires burning in several states, spreading smog.” But Columba knows that Latino families also have power: “We are millions of Latinos with the power to vote. It is crucial that we know that things can change. We have the power to change the course of this country.”
RACIAL DISCRIMINATION AND THE RAVAGES OF CLIMATE CHANGE
Heather McTeer Toney, our national field director, speaks to the power of black women as climate activists and voters in a short video co-produced by NowThis and OWN (the Oprah Winfrey Network). Heather considers how decades of housing discrimination have forced Black communities to live in highly polluted areas—at the same time that they are increasingly and disproportionately impacted by the ravages of climate change. Speaking as a mom, Heather makes clear that, by voting, “we want to ensure we’re protecting our children from the ‘right now’ impacts of air pollution, as well as future impacts of climate change.”
Heather continues to explore the issue of environmental justice in a provocative essay for Dame magazine. Despite climate disasters growing more extreme, common, and destructive, Heather writes, our response is not matching the moment. Heather knows that she cannot afford to be lax about her children’s future, so it’s why she is willing to look at each climate crisis-induced event with fresh eyes: “Climate disasters are happening more frequently but are getting less ‘top of the hour,’ urgent coverage from news and media sources. And it’s no wonder: Between the daily shock of another Trump administration scandal, racial injustice, and coronavirus pandemic updates, there’s scarcely any room for climate incidents of any kind. Disaster philanthropy has shifted in how it addresses major weather events, yet the need for immediate assistance has not. What’s even scarier is that many of the same regions are being hit repeatedly, thereby supporting conservative’s case for ‘sacrifice zones’ across our country. Have we developed a sense of normalcy around these unnatural disasters? Climate complacency is real.”
MORE MOMS IN THE NEWS
TELL DEBATE MODERATORS: MOMS WANT ANSWERS
Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/MomsCleanAirForce/~3/AOJ-tZSvXYw/