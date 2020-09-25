EPA settlement with MarkWest addresses Clean Air Act violations at Evans City, Pa. plant

Category: Environment Hits: 5
PHILADELPHIA (September 25, 2020) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced today a settlement with MarkWest Liberty Bluestone, L.L.C. to settle alleged Clean Air Act violations at its natural gas processing plant in Evans City, Pennsylvania.
EPA cited MarkWest for violations that included:
These alleged violations increased the risk of excess fugitive volatile organic compound emissions from the facility.
EPA identified the alleged violations while reviewing the company’s compliance with a previous administrative compliance order from March 2017 related to prior violations.
As part of the settlement, MarkWest did not admit liability for the alleged violations, but has agreed to pay a penalty of $150,000 and has certified that it is now in compliance with applicable Clean Air Act requirements.
For more information on the Clean Air Act, visit: https://www.epa.gov/clean-air-act-overview[1]
Read more https://www.epa.gov/newsreleases/epa-settlement-markwest-addresses-clean-air-act-violations-evans-city-pa-plant