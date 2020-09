Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 24 September 2020 17:53 Hits: 4

Astronomers are warning that orbital debris posing a threat to operational satellites is not being monitored closely enough, as they publish a new survey finding that over 75% of the orbital debris they detected could not be matched to known objects in public satellite catalogues.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/09/200924135332.htm