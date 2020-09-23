Scientists shine light on tiny crystals behind unexpected violent eruptions

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 23 September 2020 18:35 Hits: 0

In a new study of volcanic processes, scientists have demonstrated the role nanolites play in the creation of violent eruptions at otherwise 'calm' and predictable volcanoes. The study describes how nano-sized crystals (nanolites), 10,000 times smaller than the width of a human hair, can have a significant impact of the viscosity of erupting magma, resulting in previously unexplained and explosive eruptions.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/09/200923143558.htm