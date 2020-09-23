The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Research helps people, lunar rovers, get there on time

Category: Environment Hits: 3

A graduate student relied on the bus system to get to class. He wanted to understand why, despite arriving at the bus stop on time, he was sometimes late to class. He developed a tool that considers transportation variables weighed against how great a margin of error bus riders are willing to accept, which can also apply to getting a lunar rover to its destination, and with a high degree of reliability.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/09/200923164619.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version