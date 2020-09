Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 24 September 2020 18:15 Hits: 5

Two new studies offer an explanation for why COVID-19 cases can be so variable. A subset of patients has mutations in key immunity genes; other patients have auto-antibodies that target the same components of the immune system. Both circumstances could contribute to severe forms of the disease.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/09/200924141529.htm