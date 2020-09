Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 24 September 2020 16:33 Hits: 4

China has joined the EU in presenting new plans to cut greenhouse gas emissions. But are they doing enough? And how about other countries?

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/how-successful-are-international-climate-efforts/a-55044341?maca=en-rss_en_environment-22607-xml-mrss