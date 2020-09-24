Missouri State University Selected for $45,710 EPA Pollution Prevention Grant

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 24 September 2020 04:00 Hits: 4

(Lenexa, Kan., Sept. 24, 2020) - Today, during Pollution Prevention (P2) Week, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is announcing that Missouri State University is to receive grant funding supporting pollution prevention.

Missouri State University’s (MSU) $45,710 project will provide on-site P2 technical assistance and training to Missouri manufacturers to help them adopt source reduction practices. This will include assessments for reducing waste at the source and energy conservation/efficiency, written reports of recommendations, and even potential opportunities for MSU and Missouri S&T student interns to assist with project implementation. Training sessions will be provided through MSU’s Management Development Institute and the Small Business Development Center to provide manufacturing company personnel with the knowledge and skills to perform their own assessments and implement P2 opportunities.

“As we celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Pollution Prevention Act, we are proud to announce more than $9 million in P2 grants which will help businesses in communities across the United States protect the environment and reduce waste and costs,” said EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler. “The work done as a result of EPA’s P2 grants will create best practices that current and future organizations can use to cut pollution and advance innovation and economic growth.”

“By providing on-site P2 technical assistance and training to Missouri manufacturers, Missouri State University will equip them with the ability to adopt source reduction practices that will benefit Missouri communities,” said EPA Region 7 Administrator Jim Gulliford. “This is the kind of smart investment that will provide long-term benefits in pollution reduction and prevention.”

“Missouri State University (MSU) is very excited to receive the Pollution Prevention (P2) grant award,” said Doug Neidigh, sustainability coordinator, Missouri State University. “This grant will allow MSU faculty, staff and students to assist Missouri manufacturers in their efforts to reduce waste, conserve energy, and save money through pollution prevention technical assistance and training.”

EPA anticipates that it will award 42 individual grants across the country, ranging in the amounts of $25,000 to $498,000, once all legal and administrative requirements are satisfied.

For these grants, EPA emphasizes the importance of grantees documenting and sharing P2 best practices that are identified and developed through these grants, so that others can replicate these practices and outcomes. Each grantee will be required to develop at least one case study during the grant period on P2 practices that are new or not widely known or adopted, or where detailed information on the P2 practices could benefit other businesses or P2 technical assistance providers. The work done under these grants will focus on at least one of the five P2 priority areas, also referred to as National Emphasis Areas , and support several of the Agency’s Smart Sectors . These areas include food and beverage manufacturing, chemical manufacturing, automotive manufacturing, aerospace product/part manufacturing, and metal manufacturing.

This year marks 30 years since the passage of the Pollution Prevention Act, which focuses industry, government, and public attention on reducing the amount of pollution through cost-effective changes in production, operation, and raw materials use.

This week is also P2 Week, a time to celebrate the diverse and creative ways businesses, academic institutes, local governments, and other organizations are working to prevent pollution. In support of the Pollution Prevention Act and P2 Week, these grant awards encourage businesses and other stakeholders to find ways to prevent pollution from entering any waste stream, furthering EPA’s mission to protect public health and the environment.

