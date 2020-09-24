U.S. EPA Announces 2020 Safer Choice Partner of the Year Award Winners in California

Category: Environment Hits: 4
SAN FRANCISCO — Today, as we celebrate 2020 Pollution Prevention (P2) week, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is recognizing five California companies as Safer Choice Partner of the Year award winners. Nationally, they are among 18 winners across 10 states and the District of Columbia for achievement in the design, manufacture, selection, and use of products with safer chemicals. The winners’ efforts demonstrate and advance outstanding or innovative source reduction. The Safer Choice program helps consumers and purchasers find products for facilities such as schools and office buildings that perform and are safer for human health and the environment.
“We are pleased today to be recognizing the leadership and accomplishments of a diverse array of organizations over the past year,” said EPA Office of Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention Assistant Administrator Alexandra Dapolito Dunn. “This year marks the 30th anniversary of the Pollution Prevent Act and the awardees have all contributed to source reduction, also known as pollution prevention, through the design, manufacture, selection, and use of products with safer chemicals.”
“Today we honor these California companies for promoting products that are safer for families, pets, communities and the environment,” said EPA Pacific Southwest Regional Administrator John Busterud. “Our Safer Choice Partners of the Year are demonstrating that safer chemicals are also good for business and the economy.”
The 2020 Partner of the Year award winners represent: businesses, including woman-owned and small- and medium-sized companies; federal and local government; and associations. The following California companies are being recognized as follows:
The additional organizations across the country are also winning awards this year:
More information on the 2020 Safer Choice Partner of the Year award winners and summaries of the their accomplishments are available at: http://www.epa.gov/saferchoice/safer-choice-partner-year-awards[1].
