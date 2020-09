Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 22 September 2020 21:26 Hits: 0

A new study documents a growing divide in the United States on preferences for absentee ballots. Before the pandemic, there wasn't any difference in the rates at which Democratic and Republican voters actually cast their ballots by mail or in-person. That may change now.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/09/200922172614.htm