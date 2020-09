Articles

Nanoscale vortices known as skyrmions can be created in many magnetic materials. For the first time, researchers have managed to create and identify antiferromagnetic skyrmions with a unique property: critical elements inside them are arranged in opposing directions. Scientists have succeeded in visualizing this phenomenon using neutron scattering.

