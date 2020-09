Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 23 September 2020 20:46 Hits: 1

During pregnancy in mice, the billions of bacteria and other microbes that live in a mother's intestines regulate key metabolites, small molecules that are important for healthy fetal brain development, biologists report. Scientists had not known until now whether the maternal gut microbiota influenced brain development during critical prenatal periods.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/09/200923164601.htm