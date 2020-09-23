Governor Newsom Announces a Suite of Climate Actions

Sacramento – Governor Gavin Newsom announced that the State of California will ensure 100 percent electric passenger vehicles by 2035, as well as a host of additional actions.

A statement follows from Annie Notthoff, California Director of Policy at NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council):

“With this announcement, California has the opportunity to be the center of the global clean transportation industry and once again to lead the nation in addressing climate change. The past years of apocalyptic wildfires, record temperatures, and droughts have made climate change and pollution all too real for everyone in the Western U.S. – most of all low-income households and communities of color.

“California is undertaking a massive venture to ensure we have options beyond burning fossil fuels by having all new vehicles capable of plugging-in. While the announcement includes important steps to help ensure a just transition away from fossil fuel extraction and refining, much more will have to be done to ensure that the transition actually happens as soon as possible and that community health is protected throughout the process. We must also address other key sectors such as industrial sources and buildings, and take full advantage of the potential in our natural and working lands to act as carbon sinks.”