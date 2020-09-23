U.S. EPA reaches settlement with Dilbeck Sons for lead-based paint violations in Salinas, California

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 23 September 2020 04:00 Hits: 1

Construction company will pay over $22,000 in penalties

SALINAS, Calif. – Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced a settlement with Dilbeck & Sons, Inc. for violations of federal regulations related to lead-based paint. The firm, based in Salinas, will pay a $22,774 penalty for failing to comply with the Renovation, Repair and Painting Rule, which requires it to take steps to protect the public from exposure to lead while doing residential remodeling work.

“Half of the housing market in Monterey County was built prior to the 1978 federal ban on the use of lead based paint,” said EPA Pacific Southwest Regional Administrator John Busterud. “With so many older homes in the Monterey County, it is critical that home repair and renovators be properly trained, certified and follow lead-safe work practices to protect children, families and workers.”

EPA found that Dilbeck & Sons, while renovating a Salinas home in 2019, did not retain proper records, to include documentation ensuring that a certified renovator was assigned to the job, records showing that on-the job training was conducted for workers and paperwork verifying that post-renovation cleaning was completed. The company also failed to provide owners with the required “Renovate Right” pamphlet and did not post signs that clearly defined the work area. Such signage would have warned occupants and other persons not involved in renovation to remain outside of the work area.

This enforcement action reinforces EPA’s commitment to address childhood lead exposure. Though harmful at any age, lead exposure is most dangerous to children below the age of six. Lead exposure can cause behavioral and learning problems, slowed growth, hearing problems and diminished IQ. Although the federal government banned residential use of lead-based paint in 1978, it is still present in millions of older homes, sometimes under layers of new paint.

The Renovation, Repair and Painting Rule was created to protect the public from lead-based paint hazards that occur during repair or remodeling activities in homes and child-occupied facilities, such as schools, that were built before 1978. The rule requires that individuals performing renovations be properly trained and certified and follow lead-safe work practices. It also requires building contractors that renovate pre-1978 homes and child-occupied facilities to be certified by EPA.

