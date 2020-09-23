Sport and memory go hand in hand

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 23 September 2020 16:46 Hits: 7

If sport is good for the body, it also seems to be good for the brain. By evaluating memory performance following a sport session, neuroscientists demonstrate that an intensive physical exercise session improves memory. How? Through the action of endocanabinoids, molecules known to increase synaptic plasticity. School programs and strategies aimed at reducing the effects of neurodegeneration on memory could benefit from the study.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/09/200923124616.htm