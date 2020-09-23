EPA awards Colorado Department of Public Health Environment grant funding to prevent pollution

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 23 September 2020 04:00 Hits: 5

DENVER – Today, during Pollution Prevention (P2) Week, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment (CDPHE) is a recipient of $393,783 in grant funding to support pollution prevention activities. The grant funding will be used to identify, develop, document, and share best practices for pollution prevention efforts.

“In celebration of the 30th anniversary of the Pollution Prevention Act, we are proud to award CDPHE almost $400,000 in P2 funds to protect the environment, increase sustainability, and reduce waste and costs,” said EPA Regional Administrator Greg Sopkin. “The funding will help CDPHE develop and share P2 best practices with the business community through a diverse range of pathways over the course of 2 years.”

Through the State of Colorado’s P2 and Environmental Leadership Programs and through a new collaboration with Colorado State University’s (CSU) Impact Master of Business Administration program, project partners will provide on-site and off-site technical assessments to food and beverage manufacturers and chemical manufacturers. The project will also support five P2 internship projects for CSU graduate fellows, as well as community based P2 efforts among state and local technical assistance providers. Lastly, the funding will support P2 and Environmental Management Systems trainings and a state-wide environmental recognition event.

EPA emphasizes the importance of documenting and sharing P2 best practices that are identified and developed through the grants so that others can replicate practices and outcomes. CDPHE is required to develop at least one case study during the grant period on P2 practices that are new, or not widely known or adopted, or where detailed information on the P2 practices could benefit other businesses or P2 technical assistance providers. The work done under the grant will focus on two of the five P2 priority areas, also referred to as National Emphasis Areas : food and beverage manufacturing and chemical manufacturing. The work will also support agency Smart Sectors .

This year marks 30 years since the passage of the Pollution Prevention Act, which focuses industry, government, and public attention on reducing the amount of pollution through cost-effective changes in production, operation, and raw materials use. This week is also P2 Week, a time to celebrate the diverse and creative ways businesses, academic institutes, local governments, and other organizations are working to prevent pollution. In support of the Pollution Prevention Act and P2 Week, these grant awards encourage businesses and other stakeholders to find ways to prevent pollution from entering any waste stream, furthering EPA’s mission to protect public health and the environment.

