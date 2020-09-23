The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

QTS Realty Trust of Overland Park, Kansas, Selected as One of 12 National Awardees for 2020 EPA Green Power Leadership Awards

Category: Environment Hits: 2

09/23/2020

Environmental News

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

(Lenexa, Kan., Sept. 23, 2020) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced QTS Realty Trust (QTS) of Overland Park, Kansas, as one of 12 top Green Power Partners in the 20th annual Green Power Leadership Awards program. Other companies across the country recognized included Aldi, Equinix, Fifth Third Bank, Lundberg Family Farms, Microsoft, St. Louis University, and Target Corporation.

“The 2020 Green Power Leadership Award winners are leaders in spurring innovation and promoting growth in the U.S. renewable energy market,” said Anne L. Austin, principal deputy assistant administrator of EPA's Office of Air and Radiation. “We commend their efforts, which help protect our environment and improve our air quality.”

QTS continues to rapidly increase renewable electricity procurement and currently uses more than 412 million kilowatt hours (kWh) of green power. The realty trust used an innovative procurement model, featuring a partnership with an investment bank to purchase a portion of the power from a financed project.

Green Power Leaders contribute to the growth of the green power market in the United States and demonstrate leadership by implementing best market practices. Green power is electricity generated from renewable energy resources that offer the greatest environmental benefit, such as solar, wind, low-impact hydropower, and some forms of biomass. This year’s 12 recipients are using approximately 11.7 billion kWh of green power, enough to power nearly 1.1 million average American homes for a year.

Other winners and their categories include:

Sustained Excellence in Green Power

Green Power Partner of the Year

Direct Project Engagement

Excellence in Green Power Use

  • ALDI Inc. (Dublin, Ohio)

  • General Motors LLC (Detroit)
  • St. Louis University (St. Louis)
  • Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (Los Angeles)

EPA established the Green Power Partnership (GPP) in 2001 to protect human health and the environment by increasing organizations' voluntary green power use to advance the American market for green power and development of those resources. The GPP provides a framework that includes credible usage benchmarks, market information, technical assistance, and public recognition to companies and other organizations that use green power. As of Dec. 31, 2019, over 1,400 EPA Green Power Partners are collectively using over 61 billion kWh of green power annually, which is equivalent to the annual electricity use of nearly 5.6 million average American homes.

The Green Power Leadership Awards are announced at the Renewable Energy Markets Conference. EPA is a co-organizing sponsor of the conference.

For more information and the full list of 2020 EPA Green Power Leadership Award winners, please visit EPA’s website[1].

# # #

Learn more[2] about EPA Region 7

View all Region 7 news releases[3]

Connect with EPA Region 7 on Facebook: www.facebook.com/eparegion7[4]

Follow us on Twitter: @EPARegion7

References

  1. ^EPA’s website (www.epa.gov)
  2. ^Learn more (www.epa.gov)
  3. ^Region 7 news releases (www.epa.gov)
  4. ^www.facebook.com/eparegion7 (www.facebook.com)

Read more https://www.epa.gov/newsreleases/qts-realty-trust-overland-park-kansas-selected-one-12-national-awardees-2020-epa-green

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version