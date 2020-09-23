The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

SARS-CoV-2 during pregnancy not associated with complications in neonates, study finds

In a new study, researchers examined the association between a positive SARS-CoV-2 test during pregnancy and complications in mothers and their newborn babies. Almost two out of three pregnant women who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 were asymptomatic and the researchers found no higher prevalence of complications during delivery or of ill-health in the neonates. However, preeclampsia was more common in infected women.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/09/200923124746.htm

