SARS-CoV-2 during pregnancy not associated with complications in neonates, study finds

Published on Wednesday, 23 September 2020

In a new study, researchers examined the association between a positive SARS-CoV-2 test during pregnancy and complications in mothers and their newborn babies. Almost two out of three pregnant women who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 were asymptomatic and the researchers found no higher prevalence of complications during delivery or of ill-health in the neonates. However, preeclampsia was more common in infected women.

