EPA Awards $182,000 Pollution Prevention Funding to Georgia Tech

09/23/2020
ATLANTA – (Sept. 23, 2020) Today, during Pollution Prevention (P2) Week, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is announcing the selection of Georgia Institute of Technology (Georgia Tech) in Atlanta as part of a total of $9.3 million in funding to 42 organizations across 39 states to support pollution prevention across the country. These grants will fund projects that provide businesses and other facilities with information, training, and tools to help them develop and adopt cost-effective changes in production, operation, and use of materials to reduce costs and the use of water, energy, and other natural resources.
“As we celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Pollution Prevention Act, we are proud to announce more than $9 million in P2 grants which will help businesses in communities across the United States protect the environment and reduce waste and costs,” said EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler. “The work done as a result of EPA’s P2 grants will create best practices that current and future organizations can use to cut pollution and advance innovation and economic growth.”
“With this funding, organizations can develop innovative solutions to reducing pollution,” said EPA Region 4 Administrator Mary S. Walker. “The results of work done under these grants support EPA’s core mission of protecting human health and the environment while improving performance and reducing costs.”
Georgia Tech will use the $182,000 grant to help Georgia manufacturing communities, especially in the food and automotive sectors, adapt and thrive in a new business era focused on sustainability.
EPA anticipates that it will award these individual grant projects ranging in the amounts of $25,000 to $498,000 once all legal and administrative requirements are satisfied.
For these grants, EPA emphasizes the importance of grantees documenting and sharing P2 best practices that are identified and developed through these grants, so that others can replicate these practices and outcomes. Each grantee will be required to develop at least one case study during the grant period on P2 practices that are new or not widely known or adopted, or where detailed information on the P2 practices could benefit other businesses or P2 technical assistance providers. The work done under these grants will focus on at least one of the five P2 priority areas, also referred to as National Emphasis Areas[1] and support several of the agency’s Smart Sectors[2]. These areas include food and beverage manufacturing, chemical manufacturing, automotive manufacturing, aerospace product/part manufacturing, and metal manufacturing.
This year marks 30 years since the passage of the Pollution Prevention Act, which focuses industry, government, and public attention on reducing the amount of pollution through cost-effective changes in production, operation, and raw materials use. This week is also P2 Week, a time to celebrate the diverse and creative ways businesses, academic institutes, local governments, and other organizations are working to prevent pollution. In support of the Pollution Prevention Act and P2 Week, these grant awards encourage businesses and other stakeholders to find ways to prevent pollution from entering any waste stream, furthering EPA’s mission to protect public health and the environment.
Read more about P2 and the P2 Grant Program[3].
2020 EPA P2 Grant Recipients:
Alabama: University of Alabama
Arizona: Arizona State University
California: University of California, at Berkeley
Colorado: Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment
Connecticut: Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection
Delaware: University of Delaware
District of Columbia: District of Columbia Department of Energy and Environment
Idaho: Idaho Department of Environmental Quality
Illinois: University of Illinois
Iowa: Iowa Department of Natural Resources
Kansas: Kansas State University
Kentucky: Kentucky Department of Compliance Assistance
Louisiana: Louisiana State University
Maine: University of Southern Maine
Maryland: Maryland Department of Environment
Michigan: Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy
Minnesota: Minnesota Pollution Control Agency
Mississippi: Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality
Missouri: Missouri State University
Montana: Montana State University
Nebraska: University of Nebraska, at Lincoln
Nevada: Western Nevada College
New Hampshire: New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services
New Jersey: Rowan University; Rutgers University
New Mexico: New Mexico State University
North Carolina: East Carolina University; North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality
Ohio: Ohio Environmental Protection Agency
Oregon: Oregon Department of Environmental Quality
Pennsylvania: Pennsylvania State University
Rhode Island: Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management
South Carolina: Clemson University
Tennessee: Tennessee Department of Environmental Conservation
Texas: University of Texas, at Arlington
Vermont: Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation
Virginia: Virginia Department of Environmental Quality; Wytheville Community College
Washington: Washington Department of Ecology
West Virginia: West Virginia University
Wisconsin: University of Wisconsin
