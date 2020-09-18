Indian monsoon can be predicted better after volcanic eruptions

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 18 September 2020 19:45 Hits: 0

Large volcanic eruptions can help to forecast the monsoon over India - the seasonal rainfall that is key for the country's agriculture and thus for feeding one billion people. As erratic as they are, volcanic eruptions improve the predictability, a research team now finds. What seems to be a paradox is in fact due to a stronger coupling between the monsoon over large parts of South and South-East Asia and the El Niño phenomenon after an eruption.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/09/200918154526.htm