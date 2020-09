Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 22 September 2020 17:54 Hits: 2

Infants born to women with COVID-19 showed few adverse outcomes, according to new research. The study suggests that babies born to mothers infected with the virus generally do well six to eight weeks after birth. However, there was a higher rate of neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) admissions reported if the mothers had COVID-19 up to two weeks prior to delivery.

