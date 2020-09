Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 22 September 2020 17:57 Hits: 2

As Arctic summers warm, Earth's northern landscapes are changing. Using satellite images to track global tundra ecosystems over decades, a new study found the region has become greener, as warmer air and soil temperatures lead to increased plant growth.

