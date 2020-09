Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 22 September 2020 18:43 Hits: 2

Although Twitter is best known for its role in political and cultural discourse, it has also become an increasingly vital tool for scientific communication. A new study shows that Twitter users can be characterized in extremely fine detail by mining a relatively untapped source of information: how those users' followers describe themselves.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/09/200922144321.htm