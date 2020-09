Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 22 September 2020 18:43 Hits: 2

Most wild animals show a suite of predator avoidance behaviors such as vigilance, freezing, and fleeing. But these are quickly reduced after the animals come into contact with humans through captivity, domestication, or urbanization, according to a new study.

