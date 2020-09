Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 22 September 2020 18:43 Hits: 4

A study of around 5.8 million people who receive care from the United States Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) found that Black and Hispanic people were substantially more likely than their White counterparts to test positive for COVID-19, although no differences in 30-day mortality were observed between these groups.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/09/200922144325.htm