Cities beat suburbs at inspiring cutting-edge innovations

Published on Tuesday, 22 September 2020

The disruptive inventions that make people go 'Wow!' tend to come from research in the heart of cities and not in the suburbs, a new study suggests. Researchers found that, within metro areas, the majority of patents come from innovations created in suburbs. But the unconventional, disruptive innovations -- the ones that combine research from different technological fields -- are more likely to be produced in cities.

