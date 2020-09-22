The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Cities beat suburbs at inspiring cutting-edge innovations

Category: Environment Hits: 5

The disruptive inventions that make people go 'Wow!' tend to come from research in the heart of cities and not in the suburbs, a new study suggests. Researchers found that, within metro areas, the majority of patents come from innovations created in suburbs. But the unconventional, disruptive innovations -- the ones that combine research from different technological fields -- are more likely to be produced in cities.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/09/200922083859.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version