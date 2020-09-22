The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

New drug candidate found for hand, foot and mouth disease

Category: Environment Hits: 4

Researchers have identified a potential drug candidate against enterovirus 71, a common cause of hand, foot and mouth disease in infants and young children. The compound of interest is a small molecule that binds to RNA, the virus's genetic material, and changes its 3-D shape in a way that stops the virus from multiplying without harming its human host. It's an antiviral strategy that could be used on other hard-to-treat diseases.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/09/200922083912.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version