New drug candidate found for hand, foot and mouth disease

Published on Tuesday, 22 September 2020

Researchers have identified a potential drug candidate against enterovirus 71, a common cause of hand, foot and mouth disease in infants and young children. The compound of interest is a small molecule that binds to RNA, the virus's genetic material, and changes its 3-D shape in a way that stops the virus from multiplying without harming its human host. It's an antiviral strategy that could be used on other hard-to-treat diseases.

