Targeting the treatment of autoimmune diseases

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 22 September 2020 14:24 Hits: 3

Researchers have successfully treated two patients with the autoimmune disease systemic lupus erythematosus. Using daratumumab, a monoclonal antibody which targets specific immune cells known as plasma cells, the researchers were able to modulate the abnormal immunological memory processes found in these patients. Treatment induced sustainable clinical responses and resulted in a reduction in systemic inflammation.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/09/200922102422.htm