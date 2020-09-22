Ecologists confirm Alan Turing's theory for Australian fairy circles

Articles

Fairy circles are one of nature's greatest enigmas and most visually stunning phenomena. Researchers have now collected detailed data to show that Alan Turing's model explains the striking vegetation patterns of the Australian fairy circles. In addition, the researchers showed that the grasses that make up these patterns act as ''eco-engineers'' to modify their hostile and arid environment, keeping the ecosystem functioning.

