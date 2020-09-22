Global analysis of how effective and topographic catchment areas differ

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 22 September 2020 15:22 Hits: 8

Topographically sketched catchment areas are a spatial unit based on the shapes of the earth's surface. They show how human activities and climate change influence the available quantities of water. Knowledge of these units is fundamental to sustainable water management. However, due to underground connections, some catchment areas accumulate water from areas beyond their topographic boundaries, while others are effectively much smaller than their surface topography would suggest. Currently, most hydrological modelling strategies do not take these groundwater connections into account, but assume that the catchments are independent of their surroundings.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/09/200922112232.htm