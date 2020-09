Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 22 September 2020 15:22 Hits: 6

Millions of mummified ibis and birds of prey, sacrificed to the Egyptian gods Horus, Ra or Thoth, have been discovered in the necropolises of the Nile Valley. Such a quantity of mummified birds raises the question of their origin: were they bred, like cats, or were they hunted? According to a team of scientists that carried out extensive geochemical analyses on mummies, they were wild birds.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/09/200922112240.htm