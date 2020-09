Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 22 September 2020

A warming climate and more frequent wildfires do not necessarily mean the western United States will see the forest loss that many scientists expect. Dry forest margins may be more resilient to climate change than previously thought if managed appropriately, according to researchers.

