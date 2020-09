Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 22 September 2020 15:23 Hits: 6

Researchers have shown there may be key genetic differences in the causes of attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) between African Americans and people of European ancestry, which may play an important part in how patients of different ethnic backgrounds respond to treatments for this condition.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/09/200922112301.htm