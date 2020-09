Articles

The White House is appointing Ryan Maue, a meteorologist who has been vocal in questioning the science connecting climate change to extreme weather events, as the new chief scientist at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA),...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/517554-trump-noaa-hire-has-long-questioned-ties-between-climate-change-and