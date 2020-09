Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 22 September 2020 15:52 Hits: 7

Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette questioned whether humans are causing climate change while traveling in Pennsylvania despite the overwhelming scientific consensus that the phenomenon is human-caused. “We have a lot to learn about what causes...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/517559-energy-secretary-questions-consensus-that-humans-cause-climate