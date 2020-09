Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 22 September 2020 09:51 Hits: 2

Expanding fast, reliable internet access across Africa will bring advantages for society, business and the climate. But with operators mainly focused on profit, environmental solutions often take a back seat to cost.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/5g-mobile-technology-set-to-bring-climate-dividends-but-not-everywhere/a-55011882?maca=en-rss_en_environment-22607-xml-mrss