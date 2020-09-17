The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Sugar promotes sperm longevity in pig reproductive tract

For many livestock species, artificial insemination (AI) is standard. But it can be tricky to achieve success the first time, thanks to variability in ovulation timing across the herd. A new study identifies a naturally occurring sugar that slows the maturation of sperm in pigs, opening up the possibility of extending sperm storage time within the female reproductive tract and increasing the chances of successful fertilization through AI.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/09/200917135513.htm

