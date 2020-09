Articles

Category: Environment
Thursday, 17 September 2020

Social distancing is a key component of the expert-recommended strategy to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Avoiding contact with others, however, may have repercussions in a person's gut microbiome. A new article calls for scientists to more closely examine the ways in which COVID-19 -- and our response to it -- interact with microbial health.

