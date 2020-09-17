Genetic adaptation to climate change is swift in crop pests

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 17 September 2020 22:04 Hits: 0

By comparing genetic variants differing in the two fly populations, researchers found that polygenic traits led to the quickness of adaptation; many genes, each with very small effects, worked together to determine the rate of development. The research illustrates that crop pests and insect disease vectors with similar biology may rapidly respond to changing climates by a similar genetic mechanism.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/09/200917180401.htm