Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 22 September 2020 07:29 Hits: 5

From tackling malaria to building houses out of plastic bricks, Uganda's young social entrepreneurs are fighting the major problems facing their country. But the coronavirus pandemic is threatening their work.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/pandemic-spells-disaster-for-uganda-s-young-entrepreneurs-combatting-waste-and-malaria/a-54979436?maca=en-rss_en_environment-22607-xml-mrss