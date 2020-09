Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 21 September 2020 18:14 Hits: 3

New research suggests that the impact of natural and vaccine-induced immunity will be key factors in shaping the future trajectory of the global coronavirus pandemic, known as COVID-19. In particular, a vaccine capable of eliciting a strong immune response could substantially reduce the future burden of infection, according to a new study.

