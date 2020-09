Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 21 September 2020 21:05 Hits: 4

Scientists have engineered a key plant enzyme and introduced it in Escherichia coli bacteria in order to create an optimal experimental environment for studying how to speed up photosynthesis, a holy grail for improving crop yields.

