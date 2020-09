Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 21 September 2020

A group of former Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) heads, including two who served under Republican presidents, endorsed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Monday, slamming the direction of the agency under the Trump...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/517429-former-epa-administrators-endorse-biden-criticize-agency-direction