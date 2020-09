Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 21 September 2020 22:19 Hits: 5

The amount of ice in the Arctic Ocean is now the second smallest since record-keeping began in 1979, the National Snow and Ice Data Center said on Monday.Ice coverage likely measured about 1.44 million square miles on Sept. 15, second only...

