Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 22 September 2020

The United Kingdom's Prince Charles on Monday called for a “new Marshall-like plan” to fight global climate change in a video recorded for the launch of Climate Week in New York. “At this late stage I can see no other way forward...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/517493-prince-charles-calls-for-new-marshall-like-plan-on-climate-change