Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 21 September 2020 15:16 Hits: 2

Researchers want to make so-called zeolites more efficient. Today, these compounds are already indispensable additives in the chemical industry and have been used as catalysts in oil refineries since the 1960s. Now the researchers advocate paying more attention to the classic zeolites. These, they assert, would even have the potential to make a bioeconomy based on renewable resources possible.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/09/200921111655.htm